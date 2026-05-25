Indiramma Bheema insurance scheme launch on June 2

KHAMMAM: Stating that the Congress government is fulfilling every promise made during the elections and delivering welfare benefits directly at the doorstep of beneficiaries, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday announced that the Indiramma Bheema insurance scheme will be launched on June 2.

“The historic Indiramma Bheema scheme would be launched across the state on June 2 as part of the State Formation Day celebrations. The scheme is aimed at providing Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover to the families of eligible citizens in the event of the death of the head of the family,” he said.

“The insurance scheme would act as a protective shield for nearly 1.15 crore families in the state, irrespective of caste, religion or economic status,” he added.

Criticising the previous BRS regime, Vikramarka said that families of farmers who died by suicide were forced to struggle even for minimal financial assistance.

“To prevent such situations in the future, the government has decided to provide an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to families that lose the head of the households due to accidents. Officials will soon visit households to collect beneficiary details,” he explained.

Scheme to allot solar power plants to women

Vikramarka said the government’s objective is not just to treat women as beneficiaries but to transform them into entrepreneurs.

As part of this initiative, he announced that a scheme to allot solar power plants to women’s self-help groups across the state will be launched at Rajupalem village in Errupalem mandal of Madhira constituency on May 27.