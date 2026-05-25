Infighting in Karimnagar Congress over market panel posts

KARIMNAGAR: The appointment of the Karimnagar Agriculture Market Committee (KAMC) has triggered fresh infighting within the Congress in Karimnagar district, exposing differences among senior and emerging leaders over the allocation of posts.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, represented by three ministers, two government whips and four MLAs, internal competition over nominated positions has intensified in recent weeks.

Akula Narsaiah was appointed chairman of the Market Committee, while former party president Sudagoni Lakshminarayana Goud from Thimmapur mandal was named vice-chairman along with 10 directors.

Upset over being offered the vice-chairman post despite aspiring for the top position, Lakshminarayana Goud rejected the appointment and resigned from the Block Congress Committee.

Alleging that senior party workers were not receiving due recognition, he travelled to Gandhi Bhavan and met TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud to air his grievances.