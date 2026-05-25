Infighting in Karimnagar Congress over market panel posts

KARIMNAGAR: The appointment of the Karimnagar Agriculture Market Committee (KAMC) has triggered fresh infighting within the Congress in Karimnagar district, exposing differences among senior and emerging leaders over the allocation of posts.
In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, represented by three ministers, two government whips and four MLAs, internal competition over nominated positions has intensified in recent weeks.
Akula Narsaiah was appointed chairman of the Market Committee, while former party president Sudagoni Lakshminarayana Goud from Thimmapur mandal was named vice-chairman along with 10 directors.
Upset over being offered the vice-chairman post despite aspiring for the top position, Lakshminarayana Goud rejected the appointment and resigned from the Block Congress Committee.
Alleging that senior party workers were not receiving due recognition, he travelled to Gandhi Bhavan and met TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud to air his grievances.
Another leader from Thimmapur mandal, Macherla Anjaiah Goud, also protested against the Market Committee appointments.
Party leaders alleged that Karimnagar Assembly constituency in-charge Velichala Rajender Rao had strongly backed Akula Narsaiah for the chairmanship, with support from minister D Sridhar Babu and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas.
The developments have also brought existing factional rivalries back into focus. Differences between Rajender Rao and minister Ponnam Prabhakar are said to have continued since the municipal elections.
At the same time, a political “cold war” is underway between Rajender Rao and Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana.
With rival camps attempting to assert influence over the newly constituted Market Committee, party cadres are demanding that priority in appointments be given to leaders who stood by the Congress during difficult periods.