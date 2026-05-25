Lite byte | Future pitch, silence now

BRS leader T Harish Rao’s announcement in the US that his party would repeal the Future City plan if voted to power appears to have landed with a thud inside his own party. Except for a couple of voices, there has been no chorus of support from senior BRS leaders, former ministers or MLAs. What has made the chatter louder is the silence of the BRS working president, who has so far not weighed in on the repeal. The Congress, however, has been anything but silent, with ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs sharply attacking Harish.

Cabinet dreams: Once bitten, twice shy

The buzz over a possible Union Cabinet expansion has set off hectic lobbying among BJP MPs from the state. Some are believed to be reaching out to the party high command, while others are exploring RSS channels. The party’s past moves have made everyone cautious. In 2024, two MPs whose names were believed to be almost finalised before Cabinet formation reportedly waited for a call that never came, as the party chose its old guard at the last minute. This has left the relatively recent entrants spending sleepless nights trying to read the central leadership’s mind. Leaders quip that in this party, no one gets a hint in advance, not even old hands.

Divided over district chiefs

The ruling Congress appears to be caught in a tussle over the appointment of DCC presidents for Rangareddy and Sangareddy. While state leaders, including the TPCC chief, are learnt to be favouring two aspirants, the AICC in-charge is said to have a different choice for both posts. This silent tug-of-war has kept the two posts vacant for months.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy