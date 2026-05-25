Newborn, abandoned near playground, dies

NIZAMABAD: A newborn was found abandoned in the Rajnagar Dubba area of Nandipet mandal headquarters on Sunday.

According to locals, children playing cricket in the area heard the infant crying and alerted elders. The baby was then shifted to a government hospital, where it died while undergoing treatment.

Nandipet police sub-inspector G Shamraj said the infant appeared to have been born only a few hours earlier and was allegedly abandoned by unidentified persons.

A case has been registered and CCTV footage is being examined to identify the accused. Further investigation is on.