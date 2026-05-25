No hearse available: Family forced to carry deceased man’s body on shoulders in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A heartbreaking incident was reported at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where a family was forced to carry the body of a deceased man on their shoulders due to the alleged unavailability of a mortuary transport vehicle at the required time.

The deceased, identified as Kandi Venkanna (45), a resident of Subhash Nagar Colony in Bhadrachalam, reportedly suffered a heatstroke, he was immediately shifted to the government hospital by local residents, where he later succumbed during treatment.

Family members alleged that although the hospital has a dedicated vehicle for transporting bodies, it was not provided on time. As a result, they were left with no option but to carry the body on their shoulders back to the colony.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the locality, with residents expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of healthcare services at the government hospital. They alleged that access to timely and adequate medical care has become increasingly difficult in recent months, with patients arriving in critical condition often not receiving proper attention.

Locals also blamed alleged negligence by hospital staff for the situation, stating that such incidents have been recurring and demanded accountability and urgent improvements in hospital services.