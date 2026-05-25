Sanitation worker alleges assault by Karimnagar cops

KARIMNAGAR: A sanitation worker has alleged that she was assaulted by Karimnagar police during questioning in connection with a missing gold chain case. The police denied the allegations and maintained that no torture took place.

The worker, Rayaveni Laxmi, claimed that Karimnagar Two Town police assaulted her while investigating a complaint lodged by Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) Additional Commissioner J Suvartha regarding a missing gold chain from her residence.

According to Laxmi, she was taken to the police station despite having no connection with the case. She alleged that police assaulted her during questioning. After videos of her allegations went viral on social media, she claimed police again called her to the station and subjected her to verbal abuse.