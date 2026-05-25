Sanitation worker alleges assault by Karimnagar cops

KARIMNAGAR: A sanitation worker has alleged that she was assaulted by Karimnagar police during questioning in connection with a missing gold chain case. The police denied the allegations and maintained that no torture took place.
The worker, Rayaveni Laxmi, claimed that Karimnagar Two Town police assaulted her while investigating a complaint lodged by Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) Additional Commissioner J Suvartha regarding a missing gold chain from her residence.
According to Laxmi, she was taken to the police station despite having no connection with the case. She alleged that police assaulted her during questioning. After videos of her allegations went viral on social media, she claimed police again called her to the station and subjected her to verbal abuse.
No torture, only questioning: Karimnagar cops
In a press release issued later, police stated that no torture or assault had taken place and that she was only questioned as part of the theft investigation. Police further claimed that Laxmi had initially made false allegations out of fear of being implicated in the case.
Meanwhile, MCK Additional Commissioner Suvartha reportedly informed police that the missing gold chain had been traced and decided to withdraw the complaint.
It may be recalled that MCK Additional Commissioner J Suvartha was surrendered to the government in August 2025 over alleged unsatisfactory discharge of duties.
Meanwhile, Laxmi said she had been “sandwiched” between the police department and the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) for the past few days despite having no role in the incident.
The controversy also brought renewed attention to the deployment of sanitation workers at the residences of officials. Sanitation workers alleged that assigning them to work at officers’ homes was against rules and claimed some workers were also being used at the residences of elected representatives, including the mayor, deputy mayor and corporators.