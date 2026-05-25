SBTET set to introduce new polytechnic diploma courses

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is set to introduce several new diploma programmes in polytechnic colleges from the upcoming 2026–27 academic year to meet evolving industry demands.

According to officials, these programmes were designed after consulting with industry experts, IIT Hyderabad, Tata Technologies, C-DAC Hyderabad, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and government polytechnic faculty. The updated curriculum emphasises practical learning, industrial exposure, internships, and emerging technologies like AI, IoT, Python programming and digital fabrication.

The new courses to be introduced include Diploma in Semiconductor Technology, Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Diploma in Automation & Robotics, Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering and Diploma in Civil Engineering — Real Estate & Valuation (CERV).

The Diploma in Semiconductor Technology will be available across 12 polytechnic colleges with a total of 720 seats. It aims to create employment opportunities in semiconductor processing, chip testing and VLSI support services.

The Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Technology will open in four colleges with 240 seats, focusing on CNC programming, CAD/CAM systems, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 technologies. Students can pursue careers as manufacturing technicians, production engineers and quality control specialists.