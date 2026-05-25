SBTET set to introduce new polytechnic diploma courses

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is set to introduce several new diploma programmes in polytechnic colleges from the upcoming 2026–27 academic year to meet evolving industry demands.
According to officials, these programmes were designed after consulting with industry experts, IIT Hyderabad, Tata Technologies, C-DAC Hyderabad, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and government polytechnic faculty. The updated curriculum emphasises practical learning, industrial exposure, internships, and emerging technologies like AI, IoT, Python programming and digital fabrication.
The new courses to be introduced include Diploma in Semiconductor Technology, Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Diploma in Automation & Robotics, Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering and Diploma in Civil Engineering — Real Estate & Valuation (CERV).
The Diploma in Semiconductor Technology will be available across 12 polytechnic colleges with a total of 720 seats. It aims to create employment opportunities in semiconductor processing, chip testing and VLSI support services.
The Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Technology will open in four colleges with 240 seats, focusing on CNC programming, CAD/CAM systems, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 technologies. Students can pursue careers as manufacturing technicians, production engineers and quality control specialists.
The Diploma in Automation & Robotics will be offered at six colleges with 360 seats. Spurred by rapid industrial automation, the course aims to train students in PLC programming, robotics systems, and industrial automation and control technologies to meet the high demand for automation technicians and robotics specialists in manufacturing industries, said a senior officer.
The Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering will launch at one polytechnic college with an intake of 60 students, preparing them for careers in aviation maintenance, aircraft inspection and safety operations.
To support expanding infrastructure sectors, SBTET is introducing construction-related programmes like Construction Technology and Management alongside CERV. These courses will train students in project management, property valuation, quantity surveying and construction supervision.
Furthermore, SBTET has renamed several existing diploma programmes to align with modern industry trends and boost employability. The Diploma in Commercial Computer Practice is now Computer Application & Business Management, while Electronics & Video Engineering changes to Multimedia and Electronics Engineering. Printing Technology becomes Printing Technology & Data Analytics, and Textile Technology is renamed Textile & Fashion Technology.