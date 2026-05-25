TGSRTC launches CCTV surveillance in buses

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced CCTV surveillance systems in RTC buses. The initiative, titled ‘Bus lo Bharosa’ (Confidence in the bus), has been introduced in coordination with the police department.

The first phase of the project has been launched on a pilot basis in Adilabad district. Nearly 175 buses operating in the Adilabad region have been fitted with CCTV cameras covering the driver’s cabin, women’s reserved seats, footboard area and rear seating sections.

Officials said the surveillance system is designed to capture the movement and activities of passengers from the moment they board the bus until they reach their destination. The footage recorded by the cameras will be accessible to drivers and conductors and will also be monitored continuously from the RTC control room.

The system is expected to help authorities identify suspicious persons, thieves and other gangs. In the event of any untoward incident or accident, the footage is likely to serve as evidence for investigation purposes.

Officials said the surveillance system is also expected to improve driving standards and ensure greater accountability among RTC staff. Based on the success and feedback from the Adilabad pilot project, TGSRTC is planning to expand the CCTV surveillance network to buses across all depots in the coming months.