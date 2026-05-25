Three weekly special trains regularised from Telangana to Rajasthan, Northeast

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of three new weekly express trains connecting Telangana with Rajasthan and the Northeast, regularising the services that earlier operated as special trains. The new services will commence from July, according to South Central Railway (SCR).

The newly introduced trains include the Hyderabad-Jaipur Weekly Express, Charlapalli-Agartala Weekly Express and Kacheguda-Sri Ganganagar Weekly Express. The move is expected to improve long-distance connectivity for passengers travelling between Telangana and northern as well as northeastern parts of the country.

The Hyderabad-Jaipur Weekly Express (17079) will commence services from July 24, departing every Friday at 7.50 pm, while the return service, Jaipur-Hyderabad Weekly Express (17080), will begin from July 26, departing every Sunday at 3.30 pm. The train will pass through major stations including Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Nanded, Akola, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam and Ajmer before reaching Jaipur.