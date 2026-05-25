Woman, lover arrested for alleged murder of husband

SANGAREDDY: A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and burying the body in an agricultural field in Elgoyi village of Manoor mandal in Sangareddy district.

The incident came to light on Sunday, nine days after the murder. According to police, the deceased, Chambanolla Mutyam Reddy (36), a resident of Gangapur village in Narayankhed mandal, was married to Kalpana 13 years ago.

Mutyam Reddy worked as a motor winding mechanic in Narayankhed town, while Kalpana had earlier worked as a nurse at a private hospital and recently joined a private school as a teacher.

Police said Mutyam Reddy went missing on May 16, following which Kalpana and family members lodged a missing person complaint at Narayankhed police station.

During the investigation, police found that Kalpana had allegedly become acquainted with Gaini Pandari while working at a private hospital, and the acquaintance later developed into an affair.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly had dinner with Mutyam Reddy at a dhaba in Narayankhed town on May 16 before taking him to Pandari’s agricultural field in Elgoyi, where they consumed alcohol. Police alleged that once Mutyam Reddy became heavily intoxicated, he was murdered and buried in a pit.

The duo allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case has been registered.