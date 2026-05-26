Angry ryots lock market yard gates over procurement delay

KARIMNAGAR: Maize farmers locked the gates of the Karimnagar Agriculture Market Yard on Monday in protest against the alleged delay in procurement of their produce. The protesters claimed that loading charges and gunny bag costs were being unfairly passed on to them. They also claimed that each 50 kg bag contains over an extra kg of produce, resulting in financial losses.

Farmers also highlighted lack of basic facilities at the market yard, including proper lighting. They accused MARKFED authorities of neglecting their duties, noting that nearly 30% of maize procurement remains pending. They demanded that MARKFED cover all procurement-related expenses.

Responding to the protest, Karimnagar Agriculture Market Committee chairman Akula Narasaiah stated that the procurement of both paddy and maize is being carried out vigorously at the yard. He added that the need to speed up the process has been brought to the attention of Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and District Collector Chitra Mishra.

Narasaiah assured protesters that officials have been urged to take necessary measures to protect farmers from hardships, noting that discussions have already been held with the district managers of MARKFED and the Civil Supplies department.