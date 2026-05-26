Bhoodan land case: ED quizzes IAS officer for seven hours

KARIMNAGAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the alleged irregularities in Bhoodan lands,

with senior IAS officer Amoy Kumar appearing before the agency for questioning on Monday.

The agency is investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on alleged illegal land transfers that took place during Amoy Kumar’s tenure as the Rangareddy district collector.

Sources stated that the ED had earlier questioned Amoy Kumar multiple times in 2024 and recently issued fresh summons directing him to appear for inquiry.

The notices reportedly sought details related to three sale deeds, bank accounts, and asset records. Responding to the summons, the IAS officer appeared before the agency officials with relevant documents and faced questioning for around seven hours.

The investigation is based on cases registered at the Maheshwaram police station in 2023 accusing Amoy Kumar of facilitating the illegal transfer of 42 acres of Bhoodan land at Nagaram village to private individuals.

Sources said the ED primarily questioned the officer regarding financial transactions linked to the transfer of lands to private individuals. The agency suspects that the money generated through the alleged transactions was routed through certain companies and later transferred in the names of his relatives.

Since the case is being investigated under the PMLA, officials are likely to conduct a deeper probe. The ED has already questioned private buyers of the land and representatives of the companies allegedly involved in the transactions.