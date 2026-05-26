Centre neglecting procurement, BJP trying to divert attention: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday accused the BJP-led Union government of pushing farmers into distress by failing to procure paddy and maize, while increasing cultivation costs through rising petrol and diesel prices.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, the minister alleged that Telangana BJP leaders were conducting the “Rythu Ghosa, BJP Bharosa” bus yatras to divert attention from issues faced by farmers and the public. He said that if the BJP was serious about supporting Telangana farmers, the Centre should immediately reduce fuel prices and procure paddy and maize from farmers.

Prabhakar alleged that the Centre had failed to fully procure paddy produced in Telangana and was also not cooperating in sanctioning boiled rice and permitting levy rice.

Despite repeated appeals from the state government to procure the entire paddy stock, the Centre continued to maintain a negligent attitude, he claimed.

The minister further said that the Telangana government had urged the Centre to permit procurement of additional paddy produced in the state, but no approval had been granted.

However, the state government was carrying out procurement operations on a war footing and had established 8,575 procurement centres across Telangana, he added.

The minister said that 8.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy lying at procurement centres were being purchased rapidly. He added that 21 crore gunny bags had been supplied at the field level to avoid inconvenience to farmers.

Prabhakar said the Telangana government had procured 51 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and deposited Rs 8,749 crore towards MSP directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

Criticising the BJP further, he said the party had failed to fulfil promises made during elections, including doubling farmers’ income and providing monthly pensions to farmers above 60 years of age.