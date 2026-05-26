Farmer collapses on Nirmal-Mancherial highway during protest over procurement delay

ADILABAD: Frustration of farmers in Nirmal district — built up after spending nights beside heaps of grain under tin sheds and in open procurement centres — spilled onto the highways on Monday.

At Nachanyellapur village, farmers blocked the Nirmal–Mancherial highway alleging that the government was delaying procurement, leaving them with mounting losses and no clarity on when their grain would be shifted. Amid the protest and scorching afternoon heat, local farmer Akula Narsaiah collapsed unconscious on the road. Fellow farmers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where his condition was said to be stable.

Narsaiah’s health scare symbolises the growing desperation among farmers who say they have been guarding their produce day and night for nearly two weeks. At one procurement centre alone, around 5,000 bags of grain are yet to be transported even 15 days after weighing, while another 7,000 bags are still awaiting weighing.

As tensions rose, Kadam revenue inspector Sharada and police personnel reached the spot to pacify the protesters. In an emotional moment, one farmer fell at the officer’s feet, pleading with her to immediately arrange transportation for the grain before it was damaged further. The blockade was lifted only after officials assured farmers that the issue would be taken up with higher authorities.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Basara on the Bhainsa–Nizamabad highway, where maize farmers alleged that produce brought to the procurement centre three days ago still remained unweighed.