Five arrested for murder of former sarpanch's husband

SURYAPET: Police have solved the murder of Chintalapati Madhu, husband of the former Yarkaram sarpanch in Suryapet district, within 24 hours and arrested five accused in the case. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) K Narasimha, the arrested accused were Midde Jeevan, Chinta Saidulu, Medari Prasad, Midde Anand and Kakkireni Bharath Chand, while another accused, Mulkalapalli Bhavani, is currently absconding. Police also seized a car, a motorcycle, the knife used in the murder and five cell phones from the possession of the accused.

Speaking to the media, the SP said that Madhu, 42, was the prime accused in the 2007 murder case of Yarkaram sarpanch Midde Ravinder.

“Seeking revenge for his father’s death, Ravinder’s son Midde Jeevan hatched a plan. After failing to kill Madhu twice in the past, Jeevan lured Madhu’s friends, Saidulu and Prasad, to his side by offering them money. They all gathered at a rented house in Thallagadda, Suryapet, and hosted a liquor party for Madhu. When Madhu was heavily intoxicated, the accused brutally attacked and killed him with a meat cleaver,” he said.

The SP further informed: “They stuffed the body in a gunny bag, transported it in a car and dumped it under a road culvert on the outskirts of Yarkaram.”

Following a missing person complaint filed by Madhu’s wife Mounika, police swung into action, formed five special teams and apprehended the accused using technical evidence, the SP said, while adding that the PD Act would be invoked against the accused.