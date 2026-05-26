Heatwave: IMD issues red alert for parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts on Tuesday.

On Monday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Nalgonda at 46.5°C, while Hyderabad recorded 42.5°C at Charminar.

The IMD also warned of thunderstorms, gusty winds and continued heatwave conditions over the next three days, even as the southwest monsoon advances further across parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Meteorologists said a north-south trough extending from south Bihar to north coastal Andhra Pradesh through Jharkhand and Odisha persists at an altitude of around 1.5 km above mean sea level, influencing weather activity across Telangana and neighbouring regions.

Officials said maximum temperatures across the state are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next three days despite the possibility of scattered rainfall.