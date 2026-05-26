Irrigation engineer caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe to clear pending bills

HANAMKONDA: Sleuths of the Warangal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught a divisional executive engineer (DE) of the Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) department red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The accused, Ganti Srikanth, who is posted at Palakurthy in Warangal district, was trapped at his residence in Bhavani Nagar, Hanamkonda.

According to a press release by Warangal Range ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Sambaiah, Srikanth had demanded the bribe from a contractor to record final measurements in the M-books and process pending bills.

The bills pertained to the construction of 10 double-bedroom houses executed by the complainant, which the engineer had kept pending since September 2022.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the contractor approached the ACB. A case has been registered, and the accused was taken into custody to be produced before the court, the DSP added.