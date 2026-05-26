So near, yet so far: E-autos tempting, but unaffordable

HYDERABAD: It’s almost a case of so near, yet so far for a majority of autorickshaw drivers these days. They can clearly see a way out of constantly rising fuel prices and shrinking earnings, but simply cannot afford to get there.

For thousands of auto drivers across Telangana, electric vehicles appear to offer the only real escape from mounting fuel bills and falling savings at the end of the day. But with electric autos costing between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, most drivers say the shift remains only a distant possibility.

While the state government has been aggressively pushing electric mobility and cleaner transport alternatives, drivers say there is little practical support for those who actually spend their lives on the road.

Auto unions are now demanding that the government extend to drivers the same kind of incentives recently announced for its employees purchasing EVs. Under the initiative, government employees were offered discounts of up to 20% on electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

“Similar support should be extended to auto drivers too. We survive on these vehicles and spend our lives driving on the roads,” Telangana Auto Drivers Samakhya president A Sathireddy said.

Though registration fees and road taxes for EVs have been waived, drivers say that alone offers little relief when the vehicle itself remains unaffordable. As a result, many continue to depend on rented CNG and LPG autos, paying daily rents ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 800.

More than five lakh auto-rickshaws are currently operating across Telangana, including around 1.09 lakh in Hyderabad alone. But a majority of drivers do not own the vehicles they drive. After paying rent, fuel charges and maintenance expenses, many say there is barely enough left to take home.