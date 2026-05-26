Two senior leaders of CPI(M) surrender before Telangana police

HYDERABAD: Two senior underground leaders of the CPI (Maoist), Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) Secretary Panuoori Narahari alias Vishwanath and his wife, state committee member in BJSAC Medara Danamma alias Latha surrendered before the Telangana police on Tuesday.

As per the Telangana Government's rehabilitation policy, the eligible reward of Rs 25 lakh to Pasunuri Narahari and while Rs 20 lakh to Danamma has been handed over to them by the state police.

Narahari born in Somidi village in Kazipet mandal in Hanmakonda district. While he was studying Degree Ist year at LB college, he became attracted to Naxalism and discontinued his studies and joined the Radical Students Union (RSU).

In 1988, Narahari married Medara Danamma, a native of Gamalapadu village in Guntur district.

As he had been suffering from illness and the party became weakened in the country, he decided to join the mainstream. As such, he joined the mainstream on Tuesday.