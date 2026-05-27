58 from Ebola-hit nations in Hyderabad, no case in Telangana: Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday said no cases of Ebola have been reported in Telangana so far. Officials informed him that, as of May 25, a total of 58 passengers had arrived in the city from Ebola-hit countries and none showed symptoms of the disease.

The minister conducted a high-level review meeting to assess the state’s preparedness following Ebola outbreaks in some African countries. Officials told him that all precautionary measures were being implemented in accordance with Union government guidelines.

Special screening and thermal scanning facilities have been arranged at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for passengers arriving from countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. A dedicated team of doctors, health inspectors, field staff and paramedical personnel has been deployed at the airport to monitor them. Officials said 108 ambulance services were on standby round the clock to handle emergencies. A 10-bed isolation ward has been set up at Gandhi Hospital and Dr Sunil Kumar has been appointed nodal officer. Samples of suspected cases are being sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing.