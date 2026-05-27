'Burn govt offices, cut rail tracks': Police register case over BRS leader Balka Suman's controversial remarks

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman came under fire from political parties over his controversial remarks on “militant activities” and burning government offices. The Nampally Police on Wednesday registered a case following a complaint lodged by Congress workers.
Addressing a meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Suman called upon party workers to take up militant activities, and a video of the speech went viral on social media.
“Take up an activity in Mandamarri and burn the Singareni General Manager’s office. If we take up such activities, we may go to jail for one month. Burn the Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad. We have many railway lines in our area - cut off railway tracks and organise a rail roko,” Suman told party workers.
When a worker asked about funds to carry out such activities, Suman replied that money would come quickly if one office were burnt.
Suman was earlier arrested and later released on bail in February in connection with a stone-pelting case during municipal elections.
Reacting to Suman’s remarks, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the controversial video would be sent to the police and railway authorities for stern action against the BRS leader.
The minister said Singareni Collieries Company Limited was like a “mother” to Telangana, and calling for the burning of its offices was unfair. "Suman spoke like a political fanatic," alleged Ponnam Prabhakar. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also condemned Suman’s remarks.
Meanwhile, Suman told reporters on Wednesday that he had only called upon people to fight against the failures of the Congress government.
“Out of my 30-minute speech, only 30 seconds of video was taken and made viral,” Suman said.
Meanwhile, the Nampally police registered a case against Suman based on the complaint lodged by Congress workers.