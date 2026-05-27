'Burn govt offices, cut rail tracks': Police register case over BRS leader Balka Suman's controversial remarks

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman came under fire from political parties over his controversial remarks on “militant activities” and burning government offices. The Nampally Police on Wednesday registered a case following a complaint lodged by Congress workers.

Addressing a meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Suman called upon party workers to take up militant activities, and a video of the speech went viral on social media.

“Take up an activity in Mandamarri and burn the Singareni General Manager’s office. If we take up such activities, we may go to jail for one month. Burn the Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad. We have many railway lines in our area - cut off railway tracks and organise a rail roko,” Suman told party workers.

When a worker asked about funds to carry out such activities, Suman replied that money would come quickly if one office were burnt.

Suman was earlier arrested and later released on bail in February in connection with a stone-pelting case during municipal elections.