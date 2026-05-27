Cheyutha through banks, not post offices: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to credit the Cheyutha pension amount directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries instead of distributing it through the Postal department.

The Telangana Cheyutha Scheme is a social welfare and pension programme that provides financial, medical and social security to vulnerable and weaker sections of society.

During a review meeting with officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, the chief minister directed officials to streamline the pension distribution system in the state and ensure that benefits reach only eligible beneficiaries.

He said that pension disbursal should be streamlined using voter ID, Aadhaar and SEEEPC data to eliminate irregularities and ensure transparency.