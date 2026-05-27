Congress govt accommodated Dalits in key posts: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud

KAMAREDDY: Hitting back at BRS leader T Harish Rao for claiming injustice was being done to Dalits, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that the Congress has accommodated leaders from those communities in key posts, including as the Assembly Speaker.

Responding to Harish’s statement made earlier in the day that the Congress had deceived the SC and ST communities by failing to fulfil the promises mentioned in its Chevella Declaration, Mahesh Goud said: “It was fully implemented. Besides the Speaker’s post, four Cabinet berths were also allotted to Dalit leaders.”

Speaking at a dharna organised by the Lambada Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS) at Indira Park in Hyderabad, Harish said that the protest was not just a demonstration but a battle for the self-respect of Lambada and other tribal communities.

“Successive Congress governments ignored the demands of Lambadas,” he said.

Reacting to this, the TPCC chief said: “It was the previous BRS government which removed a Dalit deputy CM from the state Cabinet. The BRS speaking about Dalits is like the devil preaching gospel.”