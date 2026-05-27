Constable suspended over alleged assault on sanitation worker in Telangana; probe ordered

KARIMNAGAR: Taking serious note of allegations that Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) sanitation worker Rayaveni Laxmi was assaulted by Karimnagar Two Town police personnel, Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam ordered immediate action against the officials concerned.

The CP issued suspension orders against constable Mallaiah and also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) concerned for alleged negligence in handling the incident.

Meanwhile, following widespread media coverage of the episode, representatives of the Bharat Mazdoor Sangh submitted a representation seeking action against MCK Additional Commissioner J Suvartha. Responding to the controversy, Mayor Kolagani Srinivas stated that the MCK would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.