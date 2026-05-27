Driver ‘sidelined’ from RTC work for remarks on paddy purchase in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR/JAGTIAL: A political row broke out in Jagtial after a driver operating a private bus hired by the TGSRTC was reportedly withdrawn from duty following his remarks on paddy procurement issues.

B Ashok, attached to the Jagtial RTC depot, was operating a private hire bus TS21-T 5006 on the Jagtial–Dharmapuri route while Congress leaders, including SC Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, were staging a protest against the recent hike in fuel prices.

Ashok reportedly remarked that leaders should focus on paddy and maize procurement instead of protesting against fuel price hikes.

His comments triggered objections from Congress leaders, who later complained to RTC authorities.

Following the complaint, the RTC Jagtial depot manager reportedly issued notices to the bus owner, Chukka Venugopal, asking for Ashok to be withdrawn from RTC duties. Sources said Ashok was not a regular RTC employee.

The issue soon took a political turn, with BRS leaders, led by Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar and senior leader T Jeevan Reddy, meeting RTC regional officials in Karimnagar and demanding that Ashok not be removed from RTC-related work.