Driver ‘sidelined’ from RTC work for remarks on paddy purchase in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR/JAGTIAL: A political row broke out in Jagtial after a driver operating a private bus hired by the TGSRTC was reportedly withdrawn from duty following his remarks on paddy procurement issues.
B Ashok, attached to the Jagtial RTC depot, was operating a private hire bus TS21-T 5006 on the Jagtial–Dharmapuri route while Congress leaders, including SC Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, were staging a protest against the recent hike in fuel prices.
Ashok reportedly remarked that leaders should focus on paddy and maize procurement instead of protesting against fuel price hikes.
His comments triggered objections from Congress leaders, who later complained to RTC authorities.
Following the complaint, the RTC Jagtial depot manager reportedly issued notices to the bus owner, Chukka Venugopal, asking for Ashok to be withdrawn from RTC duties. Sources said Ashok was not a regular RTC employee.
The issue soon took a political turn, with BRS leaders, led by Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar and senior leader T Jeevan Reddy, meeting RTC regional officials in Karimnagar and demanding that Ashok not be removed from RTC-related work.
In a video released later, Ashok clarified that his remarks were not directed against any political party or leader. He said he had only spoken informally to someone from his village about the difficulties being faced by farmers.
“I did not criticise any leader. I only spoke about the welfare of farmers,” Ashok said, adding that he was later informed by RTC officials not to report for duty and that work would not be allotted to him in five depots.
We welcome support for farmers, says Ponnam
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar dismissed reports that Ashok had been removed for supporting farmers.
The minister clarified that Ashok was not a regular RTC employee. He said the government had already advised the bus management not to remove him from employment.
“Ashok spoke in support of farmers, and we welcome his stance,” Prabhakar said.