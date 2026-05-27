Express Exclusive | Kanugolu likely to join Revanth’s team

HYDERABAD: With the Congress government nearing the halfway mark of its term and groupism continuing within the party, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is reportedly planning to induct political strategist Sunil Kanugolu into his core team to improve coordination among ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and party leaders.
According to sources in ministerial and party circles, Kanugolu may be appointed public affairs adviser to the chief minister or given another key role to act as a bridge between ministers and Congress leaders. Orders regarding his appointment are likely in the first week of June or after the Rajya Sabha elections for four vacant seats in Karnataka.
The post was earlier held by Vem Narender Reddy, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha. Kanugolu is currently serving as an adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Congress leaders said Kanugolu played a key role in the party’s victory in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections through political strategy and social media outreach. He had also worked for the Congress in Karnataka.
Despite implementing most flagship schemes, the Congress leadership reportedly feels the government has lagged in effectively publicising them. Party leaders are also of the view that the Congress social media network is weaker than those of the BRS and BJP.
Sources said several leaders raised the issue with the chief minister and sought a revamp of the party’s communication and publicity machinery. Following this feedback, Revanth is said to have decided to induct Kanugolu into the core team.
Congress leaders believe Kanugolu’s understanding of Telangana politics could help the party in the upcoming elections to the municipal corporations of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Warangal, Siddipet and Khammam, as well as the ZPTC and MPTC polls, which are seen as important ahead of the next Assembly elections.
Kanugolu is also said to have experience in handling internal Congress affairs and maintains close contact with the AICC leadership in Delhi. Party leaders believe this could improve coordination between the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and the All India Congress Committee.
Sources said the proposal to induct Kanugolu into the Telangana government was discussed by Rahul Gandhi’s core team amid concerns that the party had failed to sustain political momentum despite taking several major decisions and resolving long-pending issues.
A senior Congress leader said that Kanugolu joining the chief minister’s team would be beneficial to the party. He said he expects Kanugolu to help the party counter “the negative narrative being spread at the grassroots level by Opposition parties, as ministers, MLAs, MPs and other leaders were neglecting publicity in mainstream and social media”.