Express Exclusive | Kanugolu likely to join Revanth’s team

HYDERABAD: With the Congress government nearing the halfway mark of its term and groupism continuing within the party, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is reportedly planning to induct political strategist Sunil Kanugolu into his core team to improve coordination among ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and party leaders.

According to sources in ministerial and party circles, Kanugolu may be appointed public affairs adviser to the chief minister or given another key role to act as a bridge between ministers and Congress leaders. Orders regarding his appointment are likely in the first week of June or after the Rajya Sabha elections for four vacant seats in Karnataka.

The post was earlier held by Vem Narender Reddy, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha. Kanugolu is currently serving as an adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Congress leaders said Kanugolu played a key role in the party’s victory in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections through political strategy and social media outreach. He had also worked for the Congress in Karnataka.

Despite implementing most flagship schemes, the Congress leadership reportedly feels the government has lagged in effectively publicising them. Party leaders are also of the view that the Congress social media network is weaker than those of the BRS and BJP.