For Telangana lorry operators, fuel hikes are ‘slow poison’

HYDERABAD: Every few days, the numbers on fuel station boards change again. For most commuters, it may mean spending a little extra to fill a bike or car tank. But for thousands of lorry owners and drivers across Telangana, each small diesel hike is becoming a question of survival.
With diesel prices now touching Rs 103.74 per litre and petrol at Rs 115.58, transporters say the repeated increases are quietly pushing the road transport sector into a financial squeeze from which many small operators may not recover. Transporters describe the rising fuel prices as “slow poison” for the industry.
“A heavy vehicle travelling nearly 700 km a day consumes around 250 litres of diesel. With the latest increase alone, operators are spending nearly Rs 2,500 extra every day,” said Telangana Lorry Union president Rajender Reddy.
For small and single-lorry owners, the impact is sharper. Many say they are caught between rising operational costs and transport contractors who largely dictate freight rates. “If diesel prices rise sharply once, we can revise charges accordingly. But when prices go up by Rs 2 or Rs 3 every week, we cannot keep increasing freight charges,” Rajender Reddy said.
Lorry owner Rajanna said transport contractors largely control freight pricing, leaving vehicle owners with poor returns and little bargaining power.
With nearly 6.6 lakh commercial vehicles on Telangana roads and 65–70% of goods transport dependent on lorries, transporters warn rising fuel costs could soon force many operators out of business.