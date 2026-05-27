For Telangana lorry operators, fuel hikes are ‘slow poison’

HYDERABAD: Every few days, the numbers on fuel station boards change again. For most commuters, it may mean spending a little extra to fill a bike or car tank. But for thousands of lorry owners and drivers across Telangana, each small diesel hike is becoming a question of survival.

With diesel prices now touching Rs 103.74 per litre and petrol at Rs 115.58, transporters say the repeated increases are quietly pushing the road transport sector into a financial squeeze from which many small operators may not recover. Transporters describe the rising fuel prices as “slow poison” for the industry.

“A heavy vehicle travelling nearly 700 km a day consumes around 250 litres of diesel. With the latest increase alone, operators are spending nearly Rs 2,500 extra every day,” said Telangana Lorry Union president Rajender Reddy.