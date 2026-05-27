Harish alleges Rs 1,000 crore govt land conversion scam

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that a massive scam worth around Rs 1,000 crore was perpetrated in Shamshabad with 170 acres of government land illegally converted into private patta land.

Speaking to reporters here, the former minister demanded that a SIT or CID inquiry be ordered into the alleged scam. He called for an investigation into the role of the district collector, CCLA officials, senior bureaucrats and political leaders allegedly linked to the issue.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to hand over 170 acres of government land located between Survey numbers 173 and 183 in Peddashapur village of Shamshabad mandal to private individuals,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA alleged that a minister and several bigwigs, including a close aide of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, were behind “this huge scam”.

‘Cong govt looting Singareni’

Harish Rao also alleged large-scale irregularities in Singareni operations and accused the Congress government of looting the organisation.

Addressing a meeting of SSCL workers, he pointed out that dues payable to Singareni had increased alarmingly under the Congress government.