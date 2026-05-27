Indiramma Bima scheme launch after household survey

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on implementation of “Praja Palana, Pragathi Pranalika”, a 99-day governance and development initiative, has decided to conduct a comprehensive household survey across the state for the implementation of the Indiramma Bima scheme.

The Indiramma Bima (Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme) is envisaged to provide life insurance cover to every family.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka chaired the Cabinet sub-committee meeting at the Secretariat. Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the implementation of the scheme. It was decided to organise special camps for the benefit of those who may be left out and launch large-scale awareness programmes to educate people about the scheme.

The panel directed the officials to design a unique logo for the scheme and paste logo stickers on the walls of every house after completing the survey.

Meanwhile, the committee directed officials to organise the “Praja Palana, Pragathi Pranalika” celebrations on a grand scale across the state from June 2 to 12, marking its successful completion. Officials were instructed to take up more such initiatives with active public participation in the coming days.

Programmes scheduled from June 2 to 12 include Environment Week celebrations, road safety awareness, anti-drug campaigns, women and child protection initiatives, housing programmes, tourism promotion, urban development activities, foundation stone laying and inauguration of renewable energy projects.

Ministers emphasised that all departments must work in coordination and ensure flawless execution of these activities.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao directed all departments to immediately prepare and submit detailed action plans.