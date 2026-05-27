Police get 2-day custody of Bandi’s son in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: A court in Malkajgiri on Tuesday granted Pet Basheerabad police two days’ custody of Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a POCSO case.

Bhageerath was arrested on May 16 in connection with the case registered on May 8 following a complaint by the victim’s mother. He is currently lodged in Cherlapally prison as an undertrial.

Police said statements of the accused, the girl, her mother and friends were recorded, and evidence was collected during the investigation. Officials said Bhageerath would be questioned further during custody based on the statements and evidence gathered.

Bhageerath allegedly attempted to sexually assault the minor several times over the past year, the complaint says. Police registered a case under Sections 64(2), 74 and 75 of the BNS and Section 5(1) read with 6 of the POCSO Act.