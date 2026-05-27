Red alert issued as heatwave grips Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another red alert for several districts, warning that severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next three days. The districts under red alert are Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam.
Nights are also expected to remain unusually warm, with temperatures likely to hover around 35°C, significantly above the normal range of 28°C to 30°C. On Tuesday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at Vemulapalle in Nalgonda district at 46.5°C. In Hyderabad, the highest temperature was recorded at Charminar at 42.5°C. Parts of the state also saw light to moderate rainfall, with Siddipet recording 4 cm.
Hyderabad also saw light to moderate showers along with thunderstorms at night. The IMD said severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in some northern and eastern districts on Wednesday, while heatwave conditions may continue in parts of northern and eastern Telangana on Thursday.
According to the department, conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further over parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin region, Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas during the next two to three days. The IMD stated that a north-south trough extending from south Bihar to north coastal Andhra Pradesh through Jharkhand and Odisha continues to persist at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in some districts over the next two days. However, maximum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next three days.