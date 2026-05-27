Regeneron GCC to create hundreds of jobs

HYDERABAD: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced plans to establish its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. Operations at this unit are expected to begin in the second half of the year.

The announcement was made after a delegation from the company met IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat. During the meeting, Regeneron Senior Vice President Bari Kowal and Telangana Life Sciences CEO Sarvesh Singh exchanged Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to the project.

The company said the Hyderabad GCC would gradually scale up to create hundreds of jobs over the coming years while supporting key global operations. According to officials, the facility will support Regeneron’s work in areas including clinical trial operations, artificial intelligence engineering, data science and commercial analytics.

Sridhar said Hyderabad was rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for multinational companies establishing GCCs due to its infrastructure, talent pool and growing innovation ecosystem.