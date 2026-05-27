Row over ‘sand transport’ pits Jukkal MLA against local cops in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: A dispute over sand transport has led to a public confrontation between Jukkal MLA T Laxmi Kanth Rao and local police, with the MLA accusing officials of harassing beneficiaries of the Indiramma housing scheme and warning of a “revolt” if their attitude does not change.

Speaking in Kamareddy on Tuesday, the MLA criticised what he described as the “strange behaviour” of police officials in the Jukkal segment. He alleged that Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries were being inconvenienced in the name of action against illegal sand transportation.

“Police have reduced my security escort. I do not mind even if they remove my gunman; I am a man of the people,” Laxmi Kanth remarked while addressing the issue.

The Congress MLA said he was committed to curbing illegal sand transportation but maintained that officials should not trouble genuine beneficiaries transporting sand for house construction under the government housing scheme.