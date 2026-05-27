TGCHE–SBTET dispute over new courses sparks admission delays in Telangana; CM to review issue

HYDERABAD: A simmering dispute between the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has surfaced during the ongoing degree admissions season. Sources said this has raised concerns over delays in approvals for new academic courses and their impact on students.

The issue came to light after TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy reportedly informed Government Adviser K Keshava Rao about growing differences between the academic bodies.

At the centre of the controversy is the alleged delay in granting approvals for innovative undergraduate programmes proposed by universities and colleges under TGCHE. The main contention is that in-charge Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education A Sridevasena, who also holds the technical education commissioner post, introduced some of the proposed courses in polytechnic colleges while denying approval for the same courses in degree colleges, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, Balakista Reddy said academic institutions should focus on helping students rather than creating hurdles through technical procedures. Referring to Section 11 of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Act, 1988, he said the Council is empowered to revise curricula and update syllabi in line with changing educational needs.

The controversy has intensified amid the ongoing Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) admissions process. According to TGCHE officials, vice-chancellors have already approved and uploaded new courses, while Boards of Studies cleared the syllabi and inspections of colleges were completed. Reports were also submitted to the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education. However, approvals are allegedly being delayed over procedural objections, despite recommendations from the DOST convener, council officials claimed.

Sources also alleged that students were unable to access some of the newly proposed courses on the DOST portal due to technical glitches and the temporary closure of course listings.