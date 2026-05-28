BRS leader Balka Suman booked over ‘burn Singareni Bhavan’ remark

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Balka Suman on Wednesday courted another controversy by urging pink party workers to take up “militant activities and burn Singareni Bhavan”, sparking widespread condemnation by political parties, which ultimately led to the registration of a police case against the former Chennur MLA.

On Tuesday, while addressing a party meeting in Hyderabad, Suman had called upon BRS cadre to take up “militant activities”.

“Take up militant activity in Mandamarri and burn the Singareni General Manager’s office. If we take up such activities, we may go to jail for one month. Burn the Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad. We have many railway lines in our area -- cut off railway tracks and organise a rail roko,” Suman told party workers.

When a worker asked about funds to carry out such activities, Suman replied that “money would come quickly if one office is burnt”.

A video clipping from his speech went viral on social media on Wednesday, leading to leaders of both the ruling Congress in the state and BJP slamming the BRS leader for his “irresponsible” comments.

Congress workers also lodged a police complaint, based on which the Nampally police registered a case against Suman on Wednesday.

This is not the first time the BRS leader has found himself at the centre of a controversy. Back in February, he was arrested, and later released on bail, in connection with a stone-pelting case during municipal elections.