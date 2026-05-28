Centre allotted projects worth Rs 13 lakh crore to Telangana: BJP

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday claimed that the Union government has, so far, allotted Rs 13 lakh crore to Telangana for various projects and development works.

He said the funds were used for projects such as the revival of the Ramagundam Fertilizers Factory, sanctioning of the Warangal Coach Factory, establishment of the Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu, AIIMS and several national highways.

Ramchander Rao said the entire funding for the Regional Ring Road (RRR), along with a 50:50 partnership for Metro Rail expansion, MMTS services and ecofriendly electric buses, had come from the Union government.

Welcoming former IRS officer A Sudhakar Reddy into the party fold here on Wednesday, Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress was not merely opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP, but had “turned against India itself”.

He said that when leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani were in the Opposition, they criticised government policies but never criticised the country.

Claiming that Congress leaders believed they had a permanent right to rule, he alleged that they could not accept “a common man from an OBC community becoming the prime minister”.

He said this was why people across the country were moving towards a “Congress-mukt Bharat” and claimed that, except for a few states, all others were governed by the BJP or NDA allies.