ED raids seven locations in Andhra mining scam

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with the Andhra Pradesh mining case involving former director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy and others accused of large-scale irregularities.

ED officials carried out searches at three locations in Hyderabad, besides one location each in Jaipur and Coimbatore, as part of the ongoing investigation. A few months ago, the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested VG Venkata Reddy for allegedly committing irregularities and misappropriating government property worth around Rs 2,556 crore.

According to investigators, Venkata Reddy allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL), Prathima Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, GCKC Projects and others. He is accused of abusing his official position and dishonestly allowing the companies to misappropriate government funds in anticipation of undue benefits.

Sources said the ED searches were conducted as part of the money laundering investigation linked to the ACB case.