Feroze Khan falls, Congress leaders downplay incident

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Feroze Khan fell to the ground at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, allegedly after he was pushed by party colleague Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri during the Hyderabad Parliament review meeting.

The incident took place after both leaders tried to occupy a seat beside Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin at the start of the meeting. Both Feroze Khan and Hajri had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly polls on Congress tickets.

According to party sources, Hajri, who contested from the Karwan Assembly segment, invited Feroze Khan onto the dais. However, the latter refused the offer, leading to an argument between the two. Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao tried to pacify them, but the situation escalated and Hajri allegedly pushed Feroze Khan, causing him to fall.

Following the incident, Azharuddin reportedly left Gandhi Bhavan, while Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the meeting had concluded.

The issue, however, was resolved shortly afterwards, with Hajri apologising to Feroze Khan.

Feroze Khan also downplayed the incident. “He is like my elder brother. It was a misunderstanding. When he invited me onto the dais, I pushed him. Later, he pushed me and I fell down. There is no problem now and the issue has been resolved,” Feroze Khan said.