Heavy rains soak paddy, disrupt power supply in Telangana

SANGAREDDY/KAMAREDDY/NIZAMABAD: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds caused widespread damage across several districts in Telangana, particularly in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts, leaving farmers worried about heavy crop losses and disrupting electricity supply in many areas.

According to officials, Kamareddy district recorded an average rainfall of 22.7 mm, with the highest rainfall of 55.5 mm, while Nizamasagar mandal recorded the lowest at 1.6 mm. Bhiknoor, Machareddy, Ramareddy and Kamareddy mandals received substantial rainfall. Nearly 1,100 metric tonnes of paddy stock stored in agricultural fields and procurement centres were reportedly damaged. Maize stocks at Tadwai procurement centre were also affected, while standing crops were inundated with rainwater.

Kamareddy Collector Ashish Sangwan inspected rice mills and directed officials to expedite unloading operations and shift paddy stocks from procurement centres to rice mills to prevent further losses.

In Nizamabad district, an average rainfall of 8.9 mm was recorded. Dharpally received the highest rainfall at 54.4 mm, while Yedapally mandal recorded only 0.5 mm. Kammarpally, Velpur, Mortad, Dichpally and Srikonda mandals received rainfall ranging between 20 mm and 34 mm.

NPDCL Superintending Engineer Rajeshwar Rao said minor damage to electricity infrastructure was reported and power supply had been restored after repair works.

Heavy rains and winds also wreaked havoc in the erstwhile Medak. Paddy and maize stocks kept at procurement centres in Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts were drenched overnight. Strong winds uprooted trees and electricity poles in several areas.

Farmers expressed anguish over delays in procurement, alleging that timely purchase of grains could have prevented losses. In Kolguru village of Gajwel mandal, farmers staged a rasta roko demanding immediate procurement of paddy.