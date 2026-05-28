Medchal hotel waiter shared details of UP ministers with ISI links

HYDERABAD: Days after arresting a 22-year-old man over alleged links with foreign-based anti-national associations, Medchal police said the accused shared publicly available contact details of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers with Pakistan-based individuals allegedly linked to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed anti-national activities in India. During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted he was aware that sharing such information could endanger national security but did so while attempting to procure a weapon.

The accused, identified as Zayeed Khan from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by Medchal police on May 24. Police said he had been active on social media since 2021 through multiple Instagram and Facebook accounts and frequently uploaded reels on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

According to investigators, Khan studied up to Class 4 and worked as a helper to a street clothing vendor in Kolkata between 2021 and 2023 before moving to Ghaziabad for work. In February this year, he came to Medchal on the advice of his relative Faizan, a supervisor at Mubarak Restaurant, and joined as a waiter.

Police said Zayeed developed an obsession with weapons and, in 2023, purchased a duplicate pistol to feature in social media reels for more online views. During January and February this year, while searching online for pistols, he allegedly came in contact with a person from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh linked to the supply of country-made weapons.

Investigators said he later began following Instagram accounts operated by “Abid Jutt” and “Rana Hussain”, whom police described as associates of Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, allegedly linked to ISI-backed activities. The two reportedly operated WhatsApp channels and frequently interacted with Zayeed online.