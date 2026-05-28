Medchal hotel waiter shared details of UP ministers with ISI links

HYDERABAD: Days after arresting a 22-year-old man over alleged links with foreign-based anti-national associations, Medchal police said the accused shared publicly available contact details of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers with Pakistan-based individuals allegedly linked to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed anti-national activities in India. During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted he was aware that sharing such information could endanger national security but did so while attempting to procure a weapon.
The accused, identified as Zayeed Khan from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by Medchal police on May 24. Police said he had been active on social media since 2021 through multiple Instagram and Facebook accounts and frequently uploaded reels on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.
According to investigators, Khan studied up to Class 4 and worked as a helper to a street clothing vendor in Kolkata between 2021 and 2023 before moving to Ghaziabad for work. In February this year, he came to Medchal on the advice of his relative Faizan, a supervisor at Mubarak Restaurant, and joined as a waiter.
Police said Zayeed developed an obsession with weapons and, in 2023, purchased a duplicate pistol to feature in social media reels for more online views. During January and February this year, while searching online for pistols, he allegedly came in contact with a person from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh linked to the supply of country-made weapons.
Investigators said he later began following Instagram accounts operated by “Abid Jutt” and “Rana Hussain”, whom police described as associates of Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, allegedly linked to ISI-backed activities. The two reportedly operated WhatsApp channels and frequently interacted with Zayeed online.
Police said that in April, at the request of Abid Jutt, Zayeed shared the location details of a person identified as “Chota Yogi” from Prayagraj through Instagram. On May 5, he allegedly shared his mobile number with the two Pakistan-based contacts and subsequently began receiving WhatsApp messages from them. Investigators said Abid Jutt also started reacting to his Instagram posts, increasing the reach of his social media content.
According to police, on May 10, Abid Jutt allegedly sent Zayeed a poster template carrying the caption “Pakistani Don Abid Jutt” and instructed him to print around 1,000 posters in Ghaziabad, paste them publicly and send videos in return for an original pistol. Police said Zayeed agreed, though the posters had not yet been circulated.
Further, on May 20, Rana Hussain allegedly asked Zayeed to provide the mobile number of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s personal assistant. Police said Zayeed instead shared publicly available contact details of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers collected from the internet.
Investigators said Zayeed also requested Rana Hussain to arrange a weapon for him and was allegedly asked to pay Rs 65,000 for the pistol. However, he reportedly did not purchase it due to lack of money.
Officials said Zayeed admitted that he intended to associate himself with the organised criminal network allegedly run by Shahzad Bhatti and his associates through social media communication. Police added that despite knowing the possible threat to national security, he still shared the contact details of Indian public representatives with Pakistan-linked persons through WhatsApp.
Based on intelligence inputs, Medchal police arrested Zayeed on Sunday and later sent him to judicial remand.