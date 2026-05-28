Rs 1,173 crore to be credited into Telangana maize farmers’ accounts

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing procurement process, the state government on Wednesday released Rs 1,173 crore for making payments to maize farmers.

According to Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, the amount would be credited into the bank accounts of around one lakh farmers in the state.

“The government has so far procured 13.42 LMT of maize from 2.42 lakh farmers through 338 procurement centres during the Rabi 2025–26 season. For the first time since the formation of Telangana, maize procurement has been undertaken on such a massive scale,” he said.

While announcing the release of Rs 1,173 crore, the minister said this is in addition to Rs 3,757 crore already spent on these procurements.

“At a time when several states across the country stepped back from maize procurement and even the Union government expressed its inability to procure maize, the Congress government in Telangana provided strong support to maize farmers and procured their produce,” he said.