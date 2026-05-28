Rs 1,173 crore to be credited into Telangana maize farmers’ accounts

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing procurement process, the state government on Wednesday released Rs 1,173 crore for making payments to maize farmers.
According to Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, the amount would be credited into the bank accounts of around one lakh farmers in the state.
“The government has so far procured 13.42 LMT of maize from 2.42 lakh farmers through 338 procurement centres during the Rabi 2025–26 season. For the first time since the formation of Telangana, maize procurement has been undertaken on such a massive scale,” he said.
While announcing the release of Rs 1,173 crore, the minister said this is in addition to Rs 3,757 crore already spent on these procurements.
“At a time when several states across the country stepped back from maize procurement and even the Union government expressed its inability to procure maize, the Congress government in Telangana provided strong support to maize farmers and procured their produce,” he said.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy initiated special measures to ensure that farmers do not suffer losses due to lack of support price and decided that the entire maize cultivated in the state would be procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP). With this objective in mind, the government has been procuring maize through Markfed at a support price of Rs 2,400 per quintal,” he added.
The minister also assured the farmers that the government will not only purchase maize already brought to procurement centres but will also procure the crop still arriving at the centres. “Farmers should leave all their worries aside. The government would purchase every maize kernel brought to the purchase centres,” he said.
Claiming that the government has created a new record in management and storage of procured maize stocks, he said: “We have not only transported the procured maize to warehouses within the state but also utilised warehouses in other states. Such a decision was taken for the first time in the history of Telangana.”