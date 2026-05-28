SPV to develop strong fibre network in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The T-Fiber network is set to connect every gram panchayat through ring architecture soon. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have decided to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop a strong fibre network in Telangana.

In the first phase, restoration of damaged network infrastructure will be undertaken in 3,089 villages across the erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Khammam.

Under the Amended BharatNet Programme, these villages will be connected on par with the rest of the state using modern fibre infrastructure designed to meet future requirements.

During a video conference, the chief minister, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, brought to the Union minister’s attention the challenges involved in developing the fibre network and the immediate requirement for central assistance. Revanth explained Telangana’s vision of providing robust, high-speed internet connectivity to every village and household, and referred to the assurances given by the Union government to help achieve the objective of building a future-ready digital network in the state.