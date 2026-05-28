Telangana Congress leader’s son accused of impregnating minor

MULUGU: A Congress leader’s son allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl and left her pregnant in Eturunagaram mandal of Mulugu district.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. The minor girl is reportedly under the care of the Mulugu Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

According to information, when the girl fell ill, her parents took her to a private hospital at Eturunagaram, where doctors confirmed that she was pregnant. The shocked parents took her to a hospital at Mulugu for another test, which also confirmed their worst fears.

When questioned by her parents, the girl reportedly disclosed that the son of a local Congress leader had abused her several times.

A child protection official, on condition of anonymity, said that soon after the news of the incident went viral on social media, ICDS staff rushed to the village on Wednesday and shifted the girl to their centre at Mulugu.

“The minor is in our care and committee members will decide on the further course of action,” said officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Eturunagaram Circle Inspector (CI) A Srinivas stated that no one has approached the police with a complaint about sexual abuse of the minor girl. “If anyone lodges a complaint, we are ready to register a case and investigate,” said Srinivas.