Telangana govt to spent Rs 180 crore on breakfast, lunch for Intermediate students

HYDERABAD: The state government has finalised the breakfast menu for Intermediate students ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launching the breakfast and mid-day meal scheme on June 12.

The scheme will be implemented in all government and aided junior colleges across Telangana. Students will be served dosa, millet idli, puri, bonda, upma and idli along with chutney, sambar and mixed vegetable kurma.

Officials said the government would spend Rs 80 crore annually on breakfast and Rs 100 crore on mid-day meals, taking the total expenditure to Rs 180 crore a year.

Officials said the menu was designed in line with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) recommendations and aimed to provide 1,029 kilocalories and 30–32 grams of protein for adolescents aged 15 to 18.

The government expects the scheme to address malnutrition, vitamin deficiencies and iron deficiency among students, particularly adolescent girls.

Officials said improved nutrition would enhance concentration levels and academic performance.