Telangana HC junks plea to join Salar Jung case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed an application filed by Samana Fatima and another seeking to be impleaded as defendants in the decades-old partition suit relating to the estate of late Mir Yousuf Ali Khan Salar Jung Bahadur III.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice NV Shravan Kumar held that the application suffered from “several material defects and discrepancies” and lacked merit.

The application, filed under Order XXII Rule 10 and Order I Rule 10 read with Section 151 CPC in CS No. 13 of 1958, concerned partition of the Salar Jung estate properties. The applicants claimed lineage through Muneerunnissa Begum, alleged granddaughter of Salar Jung III, and contended that they had been omitted from earlier proceedings.

The bench noted that a compromise preliminary decree had already been passed on March 5, 1959, and observed that entertaining the plea now would effectively reopen the compromise decree. The court also relied on the Commissioners’ report dated October 13, 2025, which questioned the maintainability of the application.

The court found procedural and substantive defects, including ambiguity over the power of attorney relied upon by the applicants, failure to comply with Registry objections, and lack of proper authorisation for one of the applicants. It also observed that neither Muneerunnissa Begum nor the applicants’ father had been arrayed as defendants in the original suit.

Holding that the applicants failed to establish valid grounds for impleadment at such a belated stage, the high court dismissed the application.