Torrential rains hit Telangana after weeks of scorching temperatures

HYDERABAD: After weeks of a scorching heatwave that pushed maximum temperatures past 45°C, the state saw moderate to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday night. Devarkadra in Mahbubnagar recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm. Hyderabad also experienced light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. However, an orange alert for heatwaves is still in place for several districts in the state on Thursday.

Five mandals in Mahbubnagar saw heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Several other districts, such as Narayanpet, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy, also reported heavy rainfall.

The IMD stated that conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further during the next two to three days. The monsoon is expected to progress into more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, the Comorin region, the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of the Andaman Sea, and some additional areas of the east-central Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, a north-south trough continues to extend from the regions around north Bihar through Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh up to south Telangana, at an altitude of about 1.5 km above mean sea level.

According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in some districts of Telangana over the next two days. Maximum temperatures across the state are expected to remain nearly unchanged during this period.