After rain relief, Telangana sizzles again

HYDERABAD: After two days of pleasant weather, the heatwave returned to several districts, pushing temperatures past 46°C. Tandur in the Mancherial district recorded the state’s highest temperature at 46.5°C. These scorching conditions will persist in northern and eastern districts for the next two days, though isolated areas may see light to moderate rain over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance over the next two to three days. It is expected to move into southeast Arabian Sea, the Comorin region, the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of the Andaman Sea, and parts of the east-central Bay of Bengal.

A trough has formed at 1.5 km above mean sea level, stretching from a cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh through north Jharkhand to the North Andhra coast. The north-south trough that extended on Wednesday from north Bihar to south Telangana has weakened on Thursday.

Over the next three days, light to moderate rainfall is likely in isolated places across some districts of the state. Maximum temperatures are also expected to increase slightly across the state during the next two days.