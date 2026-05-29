BJP chief Ramchander Rao seeks implementation of UCC in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Uniform Civil Code provides property and adoption rights to women and children, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said it should also be implemented in Telangana.

Presiding over a BJP cadre training camp organised under the “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shikshan Maha Abhiyan” at Moinabad in Rangareddy district, he said: “UCC is not against any religion or caste. Under this law, women and children will get legal rights over property as well as adoption rights.”

“States like Uttarakhand, Goa and Assam have already brought in this law,” he said, while lauding the decision of the Assam government to introduce UCC as highly commendable.

Welcoming the Supreme Court order upholding the Election Commission’s move to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he accused the opposition parties of carrying out a “malicious propaganda over purification of voters’ list”.

Lashing out at the Congress, BRS and AIMIM for spreading “false” propaganda against the decision taken by the Election Commission to remove fake voters’ names, Ramchander Rao said: “Those who maintained silence when this kind of voter purification was done 10 times during the previous Congress regimes are now searching for excuses in EVMs and SIR exercise out of fear of defeat.”