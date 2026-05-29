Complete procurement before onset of monsoon: Uttam

HANAMKONDA/PEDDAPALLI/BHONGIR: Directing officials to complete paddy procurement before the onset of monsoon, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday directed them to intensify lifting operations and ensure uninterrupted transportation of procured grains from purchase centres to rice mills.

The minister said that so far 58 lakh tonnes of paddy have been purchased and an additional 17 to 18 lakh tonnes are expected to be purchased in the coming days.

Accompanied by fellow ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Uttam inspected the ongoing procurement process in Peddapalli, Yadadri Bhongir and Warangal districts.

Amid untimely rains and mounting pressure on procurement infrastructure, Uttam assured farmers that the government would continue to procure paddy without disruptions and ensure that even rain-soaked grains are purchased at MSP.

“Farmers will not be let down under any circumstances. Ours is a farmer-friendly government, which stands firmly with the farming community,” he said, while reviewing procurement operations with officials in erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal and Nalgonda districts.