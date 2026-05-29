Every aircraft will have made-in-Telangana component by 2030, says Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Telangana aims to ensure that by 2030, every aircraft flying anywhere in the world will carry at least one component made in Telangana, according to IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. He emphasised that the state is positioning itself as a global hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing.

The minister highlighted that aerospace and defence exports from the state have significantly increased, rising from Rs 15,900 crore in 2024 to Rs 32,850 crore in the current financial year, reflecting an annual growth of 103%.

For the first time since the formation of Telangana, aerospace and defence exports have surpassed pharmaceuticals to become the state’s leading export segment.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana has attracted investments in aerospace and defence worth Rs 4,200 crore since January 2024. Additionally, projects worth another Rs 12,500 crore are currently in the pipeline.